Total You Health Finds New Clients During CV-19

Courtesy of Total You Health Linda Bailey treats a horse with red light therapy.

Owner Linda Bailey of Total You Health, winner of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Small Business Award, did not let the pandemic stop her from delivering health to the community. In response to social distancing measures, Bailey made the decision to close her doors to human clients and take her healing equipment to the horse barn.

Total You Health has treated four horses for pain and inflammation by using their portable Photobiomodulation therapy unit with much success. Photobiomodulation, also known as “red light” therapy, is traditionally used on people in chronic pain, but this is also seen to relieve symptoms for depression, anxiety and other conditions.

“Right before the CV-19 crisis started and we were asked to stay at home, Karen Waldron of Bent Tree Farm came into the office,” Bailey says. “She loved the NovoThor whole body red light pod (which gave her energy and allowed her to sleep better) and the other therapies we offered. At her last in-office appointment (before we had to shut down temporarily due to CV-19), she mentioned her race horses and how they would benefit. I told her our Thor LX-2 desk unit treats not only humans but equine, canine and feline clients as well.”

The LX-2 has many protocols specifically for each type of client and condition. Based on Bailey’s research, Total You Health is the only one in this area using this therapy in this way with horses, and is also the first company in all of Virginia to have a NovoThor whole body light pod that treats the body in 20 minutes or less. Bailey visited Bent Tree Farm and provided the treatments on her horses and some staff. Not only did Waldron notice a difference immediately in her horses, but her staff did as well.

“We have had her work on tendons behind the knees, stifles, hocks, cervical and SI as well as stomach ulcers,” says Waldron. “One horse had extreme stiffness in his neck post vaccine and the treatment had immediate results. What we are seeing is a higher energy level and better balanced movement for these high trotting horses.”

Following CV-19 guidelines, Bailey and Waldron meet two days a week for Bailey to work on a number of horses, her client and sometimes staff. She plans to learn all she can about horses to make the therapy the best it can be for them and will complete an online Equine Massage Therapy course to become certified; this will allow Bailey to know exact trigger point locations on a horse and use additional equipment as needed with even quicker results.

This of course allows some revenue to continue coming into Total You Health while they wait to get back to business as usual. Adding this new side of the business will help get people back to work, Bailey adds, as she will need additional employees to help in different locations. They also plan on offering most of their therapies onsite at employer locations throughout the New River Valley, Roanoke and Lynchburg areas once CV-19 guidelines have eased up.

“Adding this additional revenue source could not have come at a better time, given the current economic situation,” Bailey says. “It actually has turned into a blessing for us, since I am also working on a new business plan for The Gauntlet competition. Now I have another revenue stream to include … and gives even more proof to the different ways the business can expand in therapies and locations. We are excited to help our communities get out of pain and back to work!”

The Total You Health office is currently closed due to COVID-19. Owner Linda Bailey can be reached at 540-314-7080 or linda@totalyouhealth.org.

Special thanks to Kimberly Eakin for her press release on Total You Health.

About the Writer:

Liz Long is editor of The Roanoker Magazine, bridebook and the official Virginia Travel Guide. She is also a USA Today bestselling author of YA and urban fantasy. When not writing, she can be found drinking happy hour prosecco, walking on the greenway or cuddling her dog, Fisher. Follow her on Instagram at @lizclong07.