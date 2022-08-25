Twin River Outfitters & Botetourt County Work to Keep Rivers Clean

Botetourt County and Twin River Outfitters are cleaning up our rivers, and reminding citizens to properly dispose of tires.

× Expand Courtesy of Botetourt County, Virginia Botetourt County and Twin River Outfitters are working together to clean up our rivers.

Another year of collecting tires on the James River has passed, and this season, thanks to local volunteers and businesses, 160 tires were pulled from the James River in Botetourt County from Iron Gate to Arcadia. Ninety percent of the tires collected were in the Iron Gate to Horseshoe Bend section of the river.

“This is the twelfth year that we have collected tires out of the river,” says Twin River Outfitters owner John Mays. “We usually pull approximately 200 tires per year, so over the course of the cleanup efforts we have collected over 2,600 tires! We are very thankful to our volunteers from the Boy Scouts that helped make this clean up so successful!”

× Expand Courtesy of Botetourt County, Virginia The team pulls approximately 200 tires per year; over the course of the cleanup efforts they have collected over 2,600 tires.

Botetourt County has delivered a dumpster to Twin River Outfitters located at 640 Lowe St., in Buchanan and will be picking up the dumpster filled with tires on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 to take them to be disposed of.

This is a time to remind our community to never dump tires in the woods or waterways of our county. For information on how you can properly dispose of tires, please visit: www.botetourtva.gov/solidwaste

About Botetourt County:

Botetourt County (Pop. 33,494) is a 546 sq. mile community in Southwestern Virginia. The rural community is in the southwestern portion of the state in the scenic Roanoke Valley of Virginia. Strategically located on Interstate 81, and just 20 miles south of Interstate 64, Botetourt County is accessible to the markets of the Mid-West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the entire Eastern Seaboard. Botetourt County has a five-member elected Board of Supervisors which oversees most of the county’s government-related operations. In addition, Botetourt County has a complete administrative staff that works under the direction of a County Administrator who is hired by the Board of Supervisors to run day-to-day operations. Botetourt County is a sought-after locality for residents, businesses, and entrepreneurs. www.botetourtva.gov .