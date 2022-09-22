Virginia Children's Theatre Promotes Managing Director

Virginia Children's Theatre has promoted Jeanne M. Bollendorf to Managing Director.

Brett J. Roden, Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT), announced today that Jeanne M. Bollendorf has been promoted to Managing Director effective immediately. Bollendorf has served as the Director of Development with VCT since 2017.

As VCT continues to expand their offerings, staff, scale of productions and continued artistic excellence, the newly created position of Managing Director is a natural and timely progression. The Managing Director will help to define and execute the theatre’s strategic direction and ensure VCT’s continued excellence, both artistically and financially. Bollendorf will work with Roden, the VCT Board of Directors, and staff to provide leadership to the organization as it grows its artistic and educational vision. As Managing Director, Bollendorf will also work to continue to diversify VCT’s board, staff, and programming, and expand its footprint, both in the community and statewide. Bollendorf, who will report to Roden, will oversee finance, operations, marketing, development and fundraising, and human resources as Managing Director.

“VCT is thriving! It is time! I could not think of a more fitting employee for this new opportunity for VCT as we continue to grow and expand,” says Roden. “Both Jeanne and I are entering our 6th season with the company. Throughout our time at VCT we have built trust and a partnership through our work and professional relationship. I am thrilled to have Jeanne serve in this new capacity and look forward to being able to better serve the community and provide professional theatre and education to more families because of this new position.”

"It's an exciting time to be a part of Virginia Children's Theatre and I'm honored to take on this new role within the organization,” says Bollendorf. “I feel so fortunate to be a part of a healthy and vibrant arts organization within our region, serving youth and families, and I can't wait to begin the next chapter."

ABOUT JEANNE M. BOLLENDORF

Jeanne is a native of Charlottesville, Virginia and after traveling and moving all over, she embraced Roanoke as her home in 2008. Having worked in the non-profit industry for over 20 years, she is well and truly dedicated to helping others and promoting arts & culture as an important method of educating our youth and adding benefit to our communities. She loves sharing the fabulousness of Virginia Children’s Theatre and helping families and children experience the joys of live arts. In addition to her non-profit work, Jeanne is an active community volunteer and serves as Vice President of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. In her off-hours Jeanne can frequently be found puttering in the garden, attending concerts, or drinking a glass of wine on the patio.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional literature based musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!