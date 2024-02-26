Virginia Union wins CIAA Championship Held at Salem Football Stadium

× Expand Shawn Nowlin CIAA (FSU vs. VUU)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) institutions, all 13 of them, have a tremendous sense of pride in everything they do, from academic competitions to sports.

Every November for the last eight years, Virginia’s Championship City has hosted the CIAA Football Championship at the Salem Stadium. So much more than just a game, the yearly gathering brings the HBCU experience to the Roanoke Valley. As competitive as the action always is on the gridiron, the same can be said for the marching bands, cheering sections and fan engagement.

Regardless of who wins the game, a memorable experience is going to happen.

Last November, Virginia Union University (VUU) toppled Fayetteville State University (FSU), 21 to 10. On VUU’s first offensive possession, the Panthers scored a touchdown after connecting on a 14-play drive for 75 yards. Just as impressive as VUU’s rushing attack was their defense.

When Joe Owens, the Broncos’ starting quarterback, suffered a lower leg injury in the first half, he was forced to miss the rest of the game. Sophomore backup Demari Daniels left it all on the field – 5-for-12 completions for 89 yards – but it wasn’t enough to lead his team to victory.

Shawn Nowlin CIAA Cheerleaders

VUU’s win not only secured its 11th conference title in program history, but also an invitation to the 2023 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs.

Experiencing a CIAA football game in person, noted Bowie State University alum Candace Smith, is an adrenaline rush unlike any other. “My first game is a memory that I will never forget. It was the Winston-Salem State Rams taking on the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls,” she said. “I tell people all the time that pictures are great, but there’s nothing like being there.”

While not the pro-pipeline it once was, the CIAA has produced several notable NFL players: Kion Smith (FSU), Malcolm Barnwell (VUU), Johnni Walton (Elizabeth City State University) and Ben Coates (Livingston College), just to name a few.