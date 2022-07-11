VWCC Hosts Free Family Movie Nights in Community Arboretum

The animated film “Epic” kicks off VWCC's free family movie nights outdoor series on July 23.

Virginia Western Community College will host a series of free family movies nights in its Community Arboretum starting July 23 with a showing of the 2013 animated film, “Epic.” Based on William Joyce's 1996 children's book, “The Leaf Men and the Brave Good Bugs,” the movie focuses on a teenager who finds herself transported to a deep forest setting where a battle between the forces of good and evil is taking place.

“The Secret Garden” will be shown September 17, followed by “The Lorax” on April 22, 2023. All of the films will start at dusk and be shown in the ellipse lawn, in front of the Arboretum’s new gazebo.

Popcorn, sodas, water and candy will be offered for sale. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Outside food is welcome, but alcohol is prohibited.

All of the movies are rated PG. A campus map and parking information is available at 2020 Campus Map (virginiawestern.edu)

The movie series is made possible by an Innovation Grant from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for student and faculty support as well as the Community Arboretum.

Virginia Western’s Community Arboretum sits on two acres and encompasses 11 gardens. In May, the Arboretum staff and volunteers installed three bog gardens that are filled with carnivorous plants. They are in the process of building a new native garden. Learn more about the Arboretum at Virginia Western Community Arboretum - Virginia Western Community Arboretum

The Community Arboretum is open daily to the public from dawn to dusk.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The college provides credit academic programs and non-credit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the college and securing private and public funds. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.