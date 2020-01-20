× Expand Rebecca Jackson

Long before 40,000 Roman soldiers marched ashore to colonize and temporarily conquer Great Britain's Celtic tribal groups in 43 A.D., ancestors on my father's side of the family found comfort in a warm fire, a brimming tankard of mead and a robust bowl of bean soup, made all of more hearty by the addition of whatever kind of meat was at hand.

Beans, that healthy, filling and easy to grow legume, have long brought sustenance to hungry folks, whether they wrested a harsh living from the land in medieval times, or more recently, the red clay soils of an Appalachian hollow. Available in hundreds of varieties depending on locale, they are reasonable, very nutritious and kid-friendly. I try to serve them in some form or fashion at least once a week.

White Bean, Sausage and Kale Soup

1 Tablespoon olive oil, plus more for serving

1 lb. Pork or chicken sausage. Removed from casing

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 large carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 celery stalks, chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cans white beans, rinsed and drained

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 bunch of kale, ribs removed and leaves torn into two-inch pieces

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Crushed red pepper flakes, for serving

In a large Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat olive oil over medium high. Add sausage and cook, using a wooden spoon to break it up, until browned, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove sausage to a plate.

Return pot to medium high and add onions, carrot, celery and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring until onions and garlic are softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in chicken broth, water, Italian seasoning and cooked sausage and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until carrots and celery are tender, about 6 minutes. Add the kale and beans and cook until the kale is wilted, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and serve with a drizzle of oil, Parmesan and red pepper flakes.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.