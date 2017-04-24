Broadway in Roanoke: 2017-18 Schedule

Berglund Center and Jam Theatricals are proud to announce the Broadway in Roanoke 2017-18 Season! The season includes: Elf the Musical, Dirty Dancing, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Jersey Boys and The Wizard of Oz.

Subscriptions to this exciting season are on sale now! Subscriber benefits include guaranteed same great seats to all season shows, as well as the chance to renew those seats from year to year. Subscribers also receive additional ticket discounts and the chance to purchase tickets to added shows before the general public. Tickets are received by mail to avoid box office lines and lost ticket insurance is included at no charge.

This year, subscribers have a choice of a four or five show series. For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway in Roanoke 2017-18 Season, please visit Berglund Center’s box office, BroadwayInRoanoke.com, or call 540-853-5374.

Jam Theatricals (Presenter) is a Chicago-based entertainment company that presents and produces Broadway engagements throughout North America. Under the direction of co-founders Arny Granat and Steve Traxler, Jam Theatricals manages subscription seasons in 30 cities where they strive to bring the best of Broadway to the communities served. Current presentations include some of Broadway’s biggest blockbusters: Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, The Phantom of the Opera and many more. Jam Theatricals and its principals have produced nearly 50 shows on Broadway and are the recipients of nine Tony Awards® for producing Glengarry Glen Ross (Best Revival of a Play, 2005), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Best Musical, 2005), The History Boys (Best Play, 2006), August: Osage County (Best Play, 2008), Hair (Best Revival of a Musical, 2009), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Best Revival of a Play, 2013), All The Way (Best Play, 2014), Fun Home (Best Musical, 2015) and The Color Purple (Best Revival of a Musical, 2016). For more information, please visit www.jamtheatricals.com.

Elf the Musical

Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 2 and 7:30 PM

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Dirty Dancing

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 7:30 PM

DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE is an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. Featuring the hit songs, “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” London’s Sunday Express says, “This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation hits the jackpot!”

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story

Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:30 PM

Now in its 26th amazing year, the "World's Most Successful Rock 'n' Roll Musical" continues to thrill audiences around the world. Viewed by more than 22 million people worldwide, Buddy opened in London's West End in 1989, and has been seen on Broadway, throughout Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Scandinavia, South Africa, the Netherlands and Singapore, winning numerous awards along the way. Buddy tells the story of Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career, and features the classic songs, That'll Be The Day, Not Fade Away, Oh Boy, Ritchie Valens' La Bamba, The Big Bopper's Chantilly Lace and many more! This show is just Peggy Sue-perb.

Jersey Boys

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:30 PM

“TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!” raves the New York Post for JERSEY BOYS, the 2006 Tony Award® winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. This is the story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30! JERSEY BOYS, winner of the 2006 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Show Album and most recently, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, features their hit songs “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” “IT WILL RUN FOR CENTURIES!” proclaims Time Magazine. The JERSEY BOYS’ creative team comprises two-time Tony Award® winning director Des McAnuff, book writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, composer Bob Gaudio, lyricist Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The Wizard of Oz

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:30 PM

There truly is no place like home as the greatest family musical of all time, the wonderful WIZARD OF OZ, twists its way into Roanoke! The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs. A spectacular celebration of the iconic 1939 MGM film, THE WIZARD OF OZ will blow you away from the moment the tornado touches down and transports you to a dazzling Oz, complete with munchkins and flying monkeys. Don’t miss the chance to travel Over the Rainbow and experience this national treasure on stage