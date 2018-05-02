Online Extra to 10 Great Bands: Big Time Potential

× Expand Tristan Williams Erin Lunsford

Most of the bands among the Top 10—for one reason or another—aren't ever going to be major players on the national stage, but our panel believes Roanoke has some performers withthe talent and drive to break that particular ceiling.

Once again, at the request of our panelists (see print or digital edition for the list), we won't say who's doing the suggesting, but here's what some of them think about which acts could selling a lot of CDs in the future.

Erin and the Wildfire “could go national,” says a panelist. “In a nutshell, Erin Lunsford's vocals are the best around in her genre. She sang with national artists at Floydfest and all but blew them away in my opinion.” Another panelist says, “She has the greatest chance of any recognition because Erin is an outstanding vocalist with a three-octave range, and she is a great songwriter, performing and recording all of her own song material.” She was a finalist on “The Voice” TV show several years ago.

Poe Mack has made a name nationally and for some time, has sold background music to other groups and individuals. He has worked the Eastern U.S. and has a contract with Rawsole Records. He writes, produces, records and engineers and even has his own home-based studio. He is well known for his charity work.

My Radio “has several CD’s out and has had songs in motion pictures and television. It has an agent in LA who shops their stuff.” Says one panelist: “The only drawback is whether the group actually wants” fame at that level.

Jordan Harman “is a great original artist and has a sound like John Mayer, but a little more sensual I would say,” a panelist notes.

“Rutledge is an up-and-coming group that was recently signed,” says a panelist. “It has the potential to crack into the modern country market. I’m not really into country but Rutledge is hard to ignore and that’s why they are on my list.

The Spiritual Seven is the “finest [group], from singing like The Temptations to songwriting. The group's rhythms have a groove and the guitar leads are stellar. It is in the spiritual genre of music, but anyone will live their music.”