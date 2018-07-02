The Roanoke River Greenway, Salem

× 1 of 2 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 2 of 2 Expand Jennifer Fenrich Prev Next

Affectionately referred to as the “Greenway River Walk” by some people, the Roanoke River Greenway in Salem is a welcoming sight for its residents. Walkers, joggers, cyclists, scooters and even fishermen, enjoy the trail despite the downpours experienced earlier this week. Salem’s Greenway is a little piece of solitude set between two busy streets with the Roanoke River one side and residents’ homes on the other, high above the path.

Other “residents” appreciate the front view of the Roanoke River, too. Walkers had to move around these residents to continue their stroll as the geese were quite used to people and refused to be disturbed.

This section of the Greenway is located literally just around the corner from Roanoke College, an immaculately landscaped campus with stately red-brick buildings. Despite summer in full swing, the college is busy with summer camps and conferences. The Greenway provides a respite from the organized activities associated with the college atmosphere. This is another example of SW Virginian leaders’ vision to create green space for its residents to savor and a bonus for the college’s attendees.

Part of a much larger project, plans are being made to connect the Roanoke River Greenway with Mason’s Creek Greenway and Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail. According to Ben Tripp, AICP – City Planner for the Department of Community Development in the City of Salem, “Funding has been secured to extend the existing Hanging Rock Trail on Kesler Mill down to the existing portion of the Mason Creek Greenway near GE. Construction on that should being in the next two years.” That’s good news for all area residents, whether you are the feathered-type or not!

Take time this summer to explore our own backyard with its breath-taking beauty surrounding us. The Roanoke River Greenway and its counterparts is a good place to start – accommodating all ages, wheelchair accessible, and a great way to meet up with friends and neighbors.

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.