A General Store Renaissance

Hanging Rock’s Sycamore Station unites top-notch nosh, coffee, artisanal goods and community under one roof.

× Expand Courtesy of Sycamore Station Maggi Pace built Sycamore Station on her family’s land with a focus on community.

When Maggi Pace launched Sycamore Snacks as a food truck in 2022, she always intended for it to be a stepping stone to her dream of opening a store on her family’s property at 1900 Dutch Oven Road just off I-81.

Expand Courtesy of Sycamore Station Maggi Pace started Sycamore Snacks as a pop-up airstream trailer slinging elevated comfort food.

Under the shade of a grove of Sycamore trees, her airstream trailer developed a loyal following for her playful twists on comfort food eats, such as a blueberry grilled cheese, featuring sourdough slicked with blueberry jam and sandwiched with goat cheese, Swiss, jalapeno and basil, as well as bison meatloaf, made with locally sourced bison from Paint Bank. Now, she and her mother, Nancy Pace (née Hinchee), both Salem natives, will continue their family’s retail legacy by opening Sycamore Station, a modern-day general store offering top-notch nosh, coffee, artisanal goods and a community space for events, workshops and gatherings.

“I’ve known since college that I wanted to do a store in that area. My grandfather had a general store across street,” Maggi says. She’s referring to Hinchee & Hinchee, which Nancy’s grandfather, Raymond Dyer Hinchee, established in the 1920s along with his brother, Roy Hinchee. The general store sold items such as gas, fresh produce, canned and dry goods and paint. There was also a butcher shop on site, and patrons could purchase groceries on a tab and opt to have them delivered to their home. Nancy has fond memories of picking out penny candy at the shop and remembers some folks stopping by to pick up their mail. In the 1950s, Nancy’s father, Jim, and his brother, Lloyd took over. Although Maggi only stepped foot in the store the day it was torn down, she was close to her grandfather, Jim, so a big impetus for Sycamore Station was paying homage to him and her familial ties to the land.

× Expand Courtesy of Sycamore Station Hinchee & Hinchee, the family’s original general store and inspiration for Sycamore Station.

Sycamore Station is divided into three distinct rooms, including a counter-service area where folks can order sandwiches such as turkey-pesto, Gouda-and-sharp-cheddar pimento cheese and a vegetarian sweet potato Reuben, featuring thin sweet potato planks roasted with pastrami spices and layered onto bread with sauerkraut, homemade thousand island dressing and Swiss (gluten-free bread or collard green wraps are also available).

Expand Courtesy of Sycamore Station Signature Blueberry Grilled Cheese.

Here, patrons can also choose from café snacks like scones and cookies, as well as beverages, including coffee, smoothies, floats and lemon- and orangeade, a nod to the orangeade that Maggi remembers getting as a kid from local institution Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy. Maggi, who graduated from Salem High School and Wake Forest University, worked at Mill Mountain Coffee for four years during her school years. She’s parlaying her barista experience into a roster of iced and hot espresso drinks such as flavored lattes, mochas and cappuccino. The Paces have also applied for a retail on- and off-premises wine and beer license. Maggi imagines folks putting together a six-pack of local brews to take home or snagging a beer to sip on the outdoor patio along with a grab-and-go item, such as pimento cheese and crackers.

Patrons can enjoy Sycamore Station’s drinks and food to go or on site, either at an outdoor picnic table or at tables in the community room. The community room tables fold down to create a 20-foot by 20-foot space that can be rented by the hour for occasions such as bridal showers, graduation and birthday parties and book clubs. A recently booked bridal shower with a tea party theme will also include catering by Sycamore Station, such as charcuterie boards, pimento cheese and cucumber tea sandwiches and an assortment of lattes and teas, served on China sourced for the occasion.

× 1 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Sycamore Station The Sweet Potato Reuben on a collard wrap is a hearty vegetarian option. × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Sycamore Station Lemon poppyseed scones are among the baked goods on offer. × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Sycamore Station Prev Next

“Our biggest mission is community building in Roanoke,” Maggi says. “There’s the food, there’s the retail, but we’re hoping people will find a quiet spot to enjoy each other and find community.” She hopes that Salem and Roanoke residents will become regulars and envisions locals and visitors alike stopping in after biking or walking nearby trails, such as Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail or the Hinchee Trail or after visiting Carvins Cove or hiking McAfee Knob.

