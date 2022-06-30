Choose Your Own (Dining) Adventure

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Explore the design revamp and menu makeover at The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke.

× Expand John Park

What do a writing room, a World War II Officer’s Club and a pub all have in common?

They were all once housed in what is now the revamped Pine Room inside Hotel Roanoke. In the fall of 2020, the hotel unveiled its multi-million-dollar renovation along with the creation of the adjacent 1882 Lobby Bar. The design refresh sought to pay homage to the hotel’s storied roots while firmly steering the Pine Room into contemporary American restaurant territory. It’s a tall order, given Hotel Roanoke’s status as both a beloved local institution and a hotel and conference center. But Pine Room’s spruced-up interiors, expanded dining spaces and revitalized menu all add up to an invitation for diners of all stripes to choose their own dining adventure.

First, you’ll need to decide where to sit. Part of the renovation’s goal was to establish two new outdoor dining spaces. Those seeking a family-friendly vibe or a casual hang with the crew should snag a table on the large stone patio. Order some appetizers to share, perhaps the warm pimento cheese dip with grilled bread or the garlic shrimp dip, followed by a round of burgers. The Virginia beef patties are housed on a local challah bun and come in a variety of crowd-pleasing topping combinations, such as pimento cheese with candied bacon, or mushrooms, Swiss and balsamic glaze. Raise a pint, like the custom 1882 Heritage Lager from Roanoke’s Big Lick Brewing, and toast summer against the backdrop of the Mill Mountain Star and City Market. For a cozy catch up with a friend or a sultry date night, request a table on the outside terrace (which provides a prime perch for people watching). If the climate dissuades dining al fresco, head inside to the main dining room.

If you dined at the Pine Room pre-renovation, you might recognize the remaining exposed pine paneling, now buffed to a sheen. But the monochromatic color scheme is no more; pops of brick red and cerulean upholstery play off the shiny wooden floor. The kitchen, which was situated downstairs, has been reconfigured into the dining room as an open-kitchen concept, boasting clean lines and a showroom-esque polish. If watching the chefs at work is your jam, ask for one of the tables-with-a-view; soon, a chef’s table will be available for booking family-style suppers. For a broader view of the space and a quieter ambiance, opt for a banquette or table at the back.

The kitchen’s centerpiece is a woodburning hearth, which underscores the menu’s rustic American billing. Executive chef Stephen DeMarco, who has been at the helm for nearly nine years, has traded in some of the former pub grub fare, such as wings, quesadillas and sandwiches, to make room for an ambitious menu spanning appetizers, flatbreads, burgers, salads and signature plated dishes. The overarching culinary influence leans toward the American South, but the menu is peppered with global touches too, as with a roasted carrot and falafel bowl.

Want to learn more about The Pine Room's menu and 1882 Lobby Bar drinks? Get our latest issue now on newsstands or read our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2022. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!