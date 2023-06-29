Style & Substance

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Txtur’s Nordic-inspired eatery blends flavor, form and function in sophisticated surrounds.

× Expand John Park The open kitchen provides a show, especially when serving up Toast Skagen, featuring Carolina shrimp salad, cornichons and smoked trout roe on grilled brioche.

It's Friday night and nearly all the couches in Txtur’s downtown Roanoke showroom are occupied. Folks aren’t here to buy one of the custom-made sofas, but rather to sip craft cocktails and sup on small plates as part of a night out. Diners could purchase a couch if they wanted to, but they’re likely here to sample the smoked fish board, fried Gouda spring rolls and aquavit-infused tipples from Stock, a Nordic- and Northern-European-inspired bistro that opened this spring inside Fire Station One.

Perhaps the notion of a furniture store and restaurant sounds familiar? “The concept came about because of a tongue-in-cheek [reference],” Chef Jeff Farmer says. “Since it’s a furniture store, the first thing that comes to mind is IKEA. I wanted an upscale, northern European, Scandinavian and Nordic menu, and I ran with it. Much to my surprise, the owner was really into it.”

Greg Terrill, Txtur’s founder, always envisioned opening an eatery to complement his local furniture company’s flagship showroom and to serve as an extension of the brand’s ethos.

“When we think about someone entering our showroom for furniture or the extended hospitality experience, I tell our team about graciousness, about this desire to please the customer and be friendly,” Terrill says.

It was synergetic that Farmer, with his hospitality track record at Roanoke restaurants Lucky and Fortunato, answered the call to oversee the food and beverage component of the multi-use concept which also includes a boutique hotel and event space.

John Park Stock’s smørrebrød, a traditional Danish open-faced rye bread sandwich, has a number of options to choose from, including Gravlax, King Trumpet Mushrooms, Tarragon Vermouth Chicken Salad and more.

With its Scandi roots, Stock’s menu leans seafood heavy. There’s an emphasis on smoked fish, including smoked salmon, trout and gravlax (Nordic-style cured salmon). For a selection of smoked, pickled and cured fish, order the Stock Board, which one friend likened to a charcuterie Stonehenge owing to the sculptural rye crackers standing upright among the various fish components, cheeses and accoutrements. Or opt for one of the smørrebrød, traditional Danish open-faced rye sandwiches topped with combinations such as Marshallberg Farm’s smoked sturgeon salad with pickled fennel, carrot and sorrel (which offers a fresh reprieve from the deeply smoky fish) or gravlax paired with red onions, capers, everything crème fraîche and a flurry of fresh herbs.

“A lot of people come in who say they don’t like seafood but then taste either the salmon or trout and it gives people a little different take on seafood,” Farmer says. “And it helps us be a little more versatile in what we serve. We can cure it, smoke it and preserve it and be able to use it throughout the week.”

For those already firmly in the pro-seafood camp, there’s the can’t-miss whole trout. The trout, served with head and tail intact, is sourced from local purveyor Smoke in Chimneys and simply prepared to allow the fish’s delicate flavors to shine.

“We clean it, usually let it air dry in the fridge for a day which tightens up the skin to make it crispier and concentrates that flavor, then we lightly salt and sear it off,” Farmer says. “It’s so delicate, fresh; there’s a sweetness to it. It has a lot to do with the temperature of that water coming off the mountain—it’s cold year-round—and how clean it is.”

× Expand John Park The Fried Pork Schnitzel dish is one of many to enjoy in their bright, airy space.

That said, there are meat-centric options too, like the excellent pork schnitzel, which is at once light and crispy and comes with a warm, lemony potato salad punched up with horseradish that I wish would be offered as a stand-alone side. Or the smoked duck, a fun, interactive dish that invites diners to use Danish potato rye flatbreads to fashion duck tacos with components such as red cabbage, lingonberry vinaigrette and spring pea almond purée. For vegetarians, there’s a crave-worthy king trumpet mushroom smørrebrød paired with leeks, goat cheese and crispy shallots, or a seasonal vegetable bowl. One recent iteration featured rye berries and pearl barley with asparagus and roasted beets, pulled together with Grüne Soße, an herbaceous cold sauce that’s essentially Germany’s answer to green goddess dressing.

