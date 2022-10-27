Your 2022 Foodie Gift Guide

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

We share 10 perfect presents for the foodie who has everything!

Your favorite foodie friend takes their nosh seriously, whether it’s the restaurant go-er who lives for celebrating the weekend with a Sunday Funday brunch or the serious home cook who relishes a cooking project. But what to get them that they don’t already have? Sure, a restaurant gift certificate or a beautiful bottle of olive oil is always a fail-safe option. But we really love the idea of gifting unique food-related experiences and locally made goodies that support small businesses in our community. Here are ten perfect presents for celebrating the season and your favorite food-loving people.

Unique Spice Blends from Spice Titan Seasonings

Layla Khoury-Hanold Unique spice blends from Spice Titan Seasonings

We love our red pepper flakes and seasoned salt as much as the next person, but for a spice pantry upgrade, Spice Titan Seasonings is tops. Matt Rose founded his Roanoke company in late 2020 with a line-up of small batch seasonings, BBQ rubs and salt and pepper blends that quickly earned a loyal following at the Grandin Village farmers market. Rose prides himself on showcasing quality spices spun into unique flavor combinations.

Bestsellers include Egg-Vocado, for your avocado toast or morning eggs upgrade; Malabar Pepper, a blackening-esque seasoning with a butcher grind black pepper base and brown chipotle powder; and Kick’n Curry, featuring jalapeno granules and an Indian curry blend, which Rose says can be used on all manner of proteins and veggies, but also to elevate mac ‘n’ cheese.

The newest addition is a Cajun blend with cayenne, Spanish paprika and oregano that’s perfect for sprinkling over crispy French fries or seasoning proteins. Next up is a bread dipping blend with a ginger-chili flavor profile that will also be sold at Bread Craft downtown (pair with a baguette and a bottle of your favorite olive oil for a standout host gift). Spices can be ordered at Spicetitan.com.

Curated Charcuterie Board from Crème & Crumb

Layla Khoury-Hanold Curated Charcuterie Board from Crème & Crumb

We love an edible gift, and charcuterie and cheese boards are always a crowd pleaser. But if you want a truly Instagram-worthy spread that’s also portable, leave the assembly to Crème & Crumb. Owner Mary Wynne Imhof offers three different sizes, but for holiday gift giving we’re partial to the Happy Hour, which serves two as a meal and four as a snack. The disposable box includes a beautifully arranged mix of three cheeses, two meats, olives, crackers, fruit, nuts and a mini jar of honey, plus a knife for slicing.

You can choose a future date for when you’d like to pick up the box, so there’s an opportunity to pair your gift with a destination, say a happy hour at a local winery or brewery. Imhof also makes seasonal boxes, like a Super Bowl-ready box with homemade soft pretzels and pimento cheese, or a Valentine’s Day candy board. This holiday season, she’ll bring back her popular hot chocolate boxes stocked with homemade marshmallows, chocolate dipped spoons and cocoa mix.

All the Gadgets from Linens & Ladles Kitchen Shoppe

Layla Khoury-Hanold All the Gadgets from Linens & Ladles Kitchen Shoppe

One might think they have everything they need for their kitchen, until they step into downtown Roanoke kitchen shop Linens & Ladles. Armed with a gift certificate, here the avid home cook can find all the gadgets and kitchen accessories they didn’t know they needed, like an avocado hugger to save half avocados for tomorrow’s toast or a fungi-shaped mushroom scrubber. Or whimsical tea towels, seasonal spatulas or pan separators in whimsical prints to keep their stacks of sauté pans and skillets scratch-free. And isn’t it time they checked those mini Le Creuset cocottes off their wish list?

If your gift recipient is more about eating than cooking, steer them to the fan-favorite, gourmet dip, cheeseball and soup mixes from Wind & Willow. The Santa Fe cheeseball mix is just the ticket for an easy holiday appetizer, and while the chipotle cheddar dip mix can stand on its own as a dip when paired with crudité and crackers, it can also be used as a seasoning blend to spruce up burgers.

Butchery Class from Yard Bull Meats

Layla Khoury-Hanold Butchery Class from Yard Bull Meats

Calling all meat lovers! If you’re looking to hone your culinary skills but want to go beyond knife skills and mother sauces, seek out the roster of monthly butchery classes from the newly opened Yard Bull Meats. Animal breakdown workshops focus on a specific topic, such as whole hog breakdown, and includes a one-hour demo, private tour, snacks and a beverage.

Prefer to wrap something up? Pick up a meat lover’s holiday gift bundle, ideal for the grill master in your life. The package was curated by co-owners Tyler Thomas and Elliott Orwick and includes a 22-pound bag of “no-smoke, no-dust” Meat Head Craft Chunk Charcoal, a ThermaPop digital pocket thermometer, Zippo grill lighter, choice of two tins of your favorite Spicewalla spice blends, a high-temp silicone basting brush and a Yard Bull Meats t-shirt. Visit yardbullmeats.com/ybm-store for a full listing of classes and demos and to purchase tickets.

LEAP Farm Share

Whitney Anderson LEAP Farm Share

For the foodie who loves to shop local, the omnivore who never met a vegetable they didn’t like or home cooks seeking cooking inspiration, consider gifting a farm share through LEAP. The local food non-profit offers a main farm share, from May until October, and a winter farm share, from November to January.

Recipients can select a garden share (for 1 to 2 people) or market share (3 to 4 people). A sampling of produce that might be included in the main farm share includes kale, fennel and asparagus in spring; sweet corn, cucumbers and tomatoes in summer; and broccoli, beans and sweet potatoes in fall. Optional add-ons include fruit, like spring strawberries, summer peaches and fall apples; eggs, a dozen extra-large free-range brown eggs; bread, a sliced “family loaf” from Blacksburg Bagels; or pantry, locally made artisanal staples such as pasta sauce, honey, jams or salsa.

The winter share’s mix of seasonal items includes weekly fruits, vegetables, and other products such as meat, cheese, baked goods and preserves, along with select add-ons. To gift a farm share, purchase a gift certificate from the market manager at either of LEAP’s farmers markets or online leapforlocalfood.localfoodmarketplace.com/products.

Want to read more on this feature and see 5 more great ideas from our foodie gift guide? Get the latest issue on newsstands now or see it for free in our digital issue linked below!

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!