Faculty Exhibition Opening: Illustration Faculty Exhibition Lecture and Book Signing

In conjunction with Illustration Faculty Exhibition, on view July 11 – September 22, 2024, at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum, please join us for a lecture and reception with book signing by faculty in the Hollins University M.F.A. Program in Children’s Book Writing and Illustration.

Friday, July 19, 6:30 pm, Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center; Reception and book signing to follow in the first-floor lobby. Sponsored by the graduate programs in children’s literature.