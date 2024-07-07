5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: The Dead Reckoning

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

After selling out show after show at The Sanctuary, we figured it was time to open up the playing field for The Dead Reckoning - a Tribute to The Grateful Dead. Jerry tunes are in excellent hands with this talented band of brothers headlining July's 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl event.

Our 2024 season is once again presented by the fine folks at Ridge View Bank.

This series would not be possible without our generous sponsors and supporters like you!

Thank you to our Dog Lover Sponsors: Innovative Insurance, Integrated Imaging, Roanoke Regional Airport, Room For Improvement, and TCB Auto Recovery & Removal.

Big up to our Snoop Dog Tent Sponsor: Beards & Buds

Gratitude goes out to our Dog Whisperer Sponsors: Better Sofas, Dominion Risk Advisors, Inc., Double Envelope, Lawson Realty Group, Lionberger Construction, Marsh McLennan Agency, The Norm Sells Roanoke & Beyond Team Powered by Keller Williams Realty, Roanoke, Parker Design Group, Priority Irrigation, Renewal By Andersen of Central VA & Roanoke, Scott Avis MKB Realtors, and Wells Fargo Advisors, Woodland Hills Community

Much love to our In-Kind Sponsors: Black Dog Salvage, Blue Ridge Residential, Cox, Herc Rentals, Kinsey Sign, Layman Distributing, Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center, Salem Cycle Center, Salem Printing, Scratch Biscuit Company, and The Sign Factory, TIDY Serivces, Two Roosters Kettle Corn, WNRN Charlottesville

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.