5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl: The Dead Reckoning

After selling out show after show at The Sanctuary, we figured it was time to open up the playing field for The Dead Reckoning - a Tribute to The Grateful Dead. Jerry tunes are in excellent hands with this talented band of brothers headlining July's 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl event.

Our 2024 season is once again presented by the fine folks at Ridge View Bank.

This series would not be possible without our generous sponsors and supporters like you!

Thank you to our Dog Lover Sponsors: Innovative InsuranceIntegrated ImagingRoanoke Regional AirportRoom For Improvement, and TCB Auto Recovery & Removal.

Big up to our Snoop Dog Tent Sponsor: Beards & Buds

Gratitude goes out to our Dog Whisperer Sponsors: Better SofasDominion Risk Advisors, Inc.Double EnvelopeLawson Realty GroupLionberger ConstructionMarsh McLennan AgencyThe Norm Sells Roanoke & Beyond Team Powered by Keller Williams Realty, RoanokeParker Design GroupPriority IrrigationRenewal By Andersen of Central VA & RoanokeScott Avis MKB Realtors, and Wells Fargo AdvisorsWoodland Hills Community

Much love to our In-Kind Sponsors: Black Dog SalvageBlue Ridge ResidentialCoxHerc RentalsKinsey SignLayman DistributingRoanoke Valley Speech & Hearing CenterSalem Cycle Center, Salem PrintingScratch Biscuit Company, and The Sign FactoryTIDY SerivcesTwo Roosters Kettle CornWNRN Charlottesville

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.

