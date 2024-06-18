Artist Talk I: Laura Halm Hamilton

Laura Halm Hamilton is a dance artist from Baltimore, MD. A 2002 graduate of the Juilliard School, she is well versed in Eurocentric forms of concert dance that span a range of classical, modern, and contemporary techniques. As a company member with Hubbard Street 2, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and the Ballett des Saarländischen Staatstheater in Saarbrücken, Germany, she has performed in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Over the course of her eclectic performing career, she has been honored to perform masterworks by choreographers Michel Fokine, Sir Kenneth MacMillan, José Limón, Paul Taylor, Alonzo King, Jiří Kylián, Ohad Naharin, Nacho Duato, Johan Inger, Aszure Barton, Robert Battle, Stijn Celis, Sharon Eyal, Darrell Grand Moultrie, Marguerite Donlon, Nanine Linning, Ayman Harper, Doug Varone, Lou Conte, Martin Chaix, Alejandro Cerrudo, and Reginald Yates, among many others. For the 2017-18 season, she was the choreography assistant and rehearsal director for Dance Company Nanine Linning in Heidelberg, Germany, where she also performed as a guest soloist in Linning’s DUSK. From 2018 until 2022, she returned to her alma mater to serve as the dance department head at the Baltimore School for the Arts, a public performing arts high school. She is currently teaching contemporary ballet as an adjunct lecturer at The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University. Laura embarked on her most enriching creative collaboration when she gave birth in November 2022.