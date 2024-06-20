Artist Talk II: Daniel Rodriguez

Daniel Rodriguez was born in New York, NY. He began his dance training at the non-for-profit National Dance Institute. Through the National Dance Institute, he was given a scholarship to begin his formal ballet training at Ballet Academy East. He finished his ballet training at the Manhattan Youth Ballet and LaGuardia High School, the latter of which awarded him the Jacques D’Amboise award for Exceptional Male Dancer upon graduation. He began his professional career at The North Carolina Dance Theater (now Charlotte Ballet) and has since danced for Sarasota Ballet, Dayton Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, and the Nashville Ballet. He has performed a diverse range of repertory including works choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, Jiri Kylian, Justin Peck, George Balanchine, Frederick Ashton, Jermaine Spivey, and Paul Vasterling.