Artist Talk III: Edgar Page 

Detroit native, Edgar L. Page comes from legacies celebrating the African Diaspora and Black Modern Dance traditions. He graduated from Cass Technical High School, furthering his studies at the Alvin Ailey School, the Liz Lerman Dance Exchange, and others before earning a B.A. in dance from Western Michigan University as a Wade H. McCree, Jr. Incentive Scholar and a Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Scholar. Upon graduation, he spent a season with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Second Company before joining the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble (CPRD). During his time with CPRD, he toured domestically and internationally as a principal dancer and served as choreographer, dramaturg, Trainin’ Group director, dance lecturer, and director of the CPRD Academy. Page was featured in the 2021 YouTube Originals Black History Month program, Black Renaissance: the Art and Soul of Our Stories, and his accolades include: the 2021 Denver Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture for Innovation; 2020-22 Redline Contemporary Art Center artist-in-residence; 2020 S*PARK artist-in-residence; 2020 Dance/USA Institute for leadership training mentee; City of Denver cultural partner; 2018 Creativity Connects Fellow; Next Stage NOW artist; 2018 Presenting Denver Dance Festival’s Audience Favorite Award; and the 2019 Readers’ Choice for Best Artist in the Top of the Town Awards presented by 5280 Magazine. Page is a 2023 Alex Dube Scholar who serves as assistant professorship of dance at Grand Valley State University, and gains nourishment as a cofacilitator with the Intercultural Leadership Institute and a National Center for Choreography at the University of Akron Fellow in the Creative Administrative Research Program.