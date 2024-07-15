Ashley Belote, Author/Illustrator Talk

Belote is the illustrator of Frankenslime and Valenslime. She is the author-illustrator of her debut early reader The Me Tree and her picture book Listen Up, Louella. She studied traditional animation under the direction of Don Bluth. Belote is a West Virginia native and earned her B.A. from Alderson Broaddus University. She earned her M.A. in arts administration from the University of Kentucky. Her graduate study included a children’s literature and illustration course, The Whole Book Approach, through Simmons College at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. She also serves as the illustrator coordinator for the Carolinas chapter of SCBWI. Belote is represented by Moe Ferrara of BookEnds Literary Agency.

Lecture, Monday, July 15, 6:30 pm, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119, followed by a book signing in the lobby. Sponsored by the graduate programs in children’s literature.