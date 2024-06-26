Book Launch Party

As part of our Alumni Retreat, we will celebrate new book releases by our program alumni and faculty. A slideshow of all books published (or to be published) in 2024 will be presented with short talks by attending creators. The talk will be followed by a group book signing.

Book Launch, Wednesday, June 26, 6:30 pm, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119; book signing in lobby. Sponsored by the graduate programs in children’s literature.