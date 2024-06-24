Character Design for Children’s Book

JUNE 24-28, 2024

What makes a winning children’s book character? In this week-long intensive course, students will develop two children’s book characters, pairing humans, animals, inanimate objects, mythical or imaginary friends/creatures in a creative combination. We’ll study books with great characters and character interaction, both human and non-human. Lectures will cover methods of both realistic and stylized character construction, thinking about gesture, shape, proportion, expression, and basic principles of composition. Students will develop a dynamic interactive scene between their two characters, followed by a finished illustration in their medium of choice.

Included with the workshop is a “Lunch and Learn” talk on Wednesday, June 26, titled “Inventing Characters.” Ruth will give a PowerPoint talk and discuss the challenges of creating simple characters in a new style for her new board book series.

INSTRUCTOR:

Ruth Sanderson, educator and award-winning illustrator

To learn more about each workshop and register, visit hollins.edu/childrenslit-workshops.

QUESTIONS? Contact the graduate programs office at (540) 362-6257 or hugrad@hollins.edu.