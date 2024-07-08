Hollins University Girls Basketball Camp (Ages 7-13)

7/08/24 – 7/11/24; 9 am – 12 pm

Fees

Athletics Summer Camp $99

About this Course

Does your daughter love basketball or have aspirations to play middle school basketball? If so, we provide the perfect opportunity for them to spend a week with Hollins University basketball staff honing the skills they will need to play organized basketball. Campers will be instructed on the basics of shooting, dribbling, and defending with special attention paid to proper fundamentals.

https://www.roanokecountyparks.com/293/Summer-Camps