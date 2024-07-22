Hollins University Volleyball Camp (Ages 8-13)

7/22/24 – 7/25/24; 9 am – 12 pm

Registration ends on 7/18/24 at 11:59 PM

Fees

Athletics Summer Camp $99

About this Course

Do you have a daughter who is interested in playing volleyball yet has no idea where to begin? If so, this camp is perfect for them. Each camper will be schooled on the basics of volleyball including passing, serving, setting, spiking, digging, blocking, and court positioning from Hollins university coaches. The camp is designed specifically to give beginner or intermediate level players the skills needed to try out for middle school and junior varsity volleyball.

