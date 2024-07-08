James Ransome, Award-winning Illustrator Talk

Ransome has been honored with the 2023 Children’s Literature Legacy Award by the American Library Association in recognition of his exceptional contributions to children’s literature. With a career spanning over 33 years, Ransome has illustrated more than 70 books. His passion for drawing began in Rich Square, NC, and as a teenager, he moved to Bergenfield, NJ, before pursuing a B.F.A. from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Ransome’s remarkable talent has garnered him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Coretta Scott King Awards, ALA Notables, a Jane Addams Award, and NAACP Image awards. He resides in New York. https://jamesransome.com

Lecture, Monday, July 8, 6:30 pm, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119, followed by book signing in lobby. Sponsored by the graduate programs in children’s literature.