Lesa Cline Ransome, Award-winning Author Talk

Cline Ransome is the acclaimed author of numerous award-winning picture books, including a verse biography of Harriet Tubman, Before She Was Harriet, and her debut middle-grade novel, Finding Langston, winner of the Scott O’Dell Award for Historical Fiction and a Coretta Scott King Award Author Honor. Cline Ransome’s debut Young Adult novel, For Lamb, is based in Jim Crow Mississippi. A MacDowell Fellow and 2022 NAIBA Legacy recipient, she has received numerous honors and awards including the NAACP Award, Kirkus Best Book, New York Public Library Best Book, SLJ Best Book, ALA Notable, CBC Choice Awards, two Top 10 Sports Books for Youth, and an Orbis Pictus Recommended Book. She is currently an SCBWI Advisory Council member and host of KidLitTV’s Past Present: Giving Past Stories New Life.

Lecture, Wednesday, July 10, 6:30 pm, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119, followed by a book signing in the lobby. Sponsored by the graduate programs in children’s literature.