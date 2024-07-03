Matt Faulkner: Chalk Talk

Award winning children’s book author and illustrator Matt Faulkner has over 35 books to his credit. His graphic novel Gaijin: American Prisoner of War, won the American Library Association Asian/Pacific Best Children’s Book Award. His most recent graphic novel, My Nest of Silence has won wide acclaim: “Deftly combining the personal and historical, Faulkner alchemizes his extended family’s past into magnificent, essential testimony.” ― Booklist, Starred Review. Faulkner has taught a variety of subjects at undergraduate and graduate level illustration programs. He is married to Kristen Remenar, author of Groundhog’s Dilemma and Squirrel Needs a Break, both illustrated by Faulkner. www.mattfaulkner.com

Lecture, Wednesday, July 3, 6:30 pm, Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, followed by a book signing in the lobby. Sponsored by the graduate programs in children’s literature.