Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Hollins officially launches the 2024-25 academic year with Opening Convocation on Tuesday, September 3, at 4:30 p.m., in duPont Chapel. We will welcome new students into the campus community and seniors will process in their robes for the first time. Immediately following Opening Convocation, seniors will participate in the annual tradition of taking their first official steps onto Front Quad.

