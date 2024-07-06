Overnight Sensations

Since 2006, Hollins University’s Playwright’s Lab and Mill Mountain Theatre have partnered to bring this popular event to Roanoke. Six playwrights are randomly paired with six directors, who are then draw from a hat one of six casts made up of six actors. Then they draw random prompts to find out what the genre, theme, and location will be. The writers write all night, share their work with the director over breakfast and make revisions, then they share the plays with the actors at 11 am over lunch, and rehearse from noon to 5 pm, when they do a cue to cue, set levels, and open the doors for the audience at 7:30 pm, Saturday night, so that we can share what we’ve done with all of you!

This year, as last year, we’ll be doing this jointly produced event of the Hollins-Mill Mountain Theatre Partnership on the main stage of the Hollins University Theatre. Join us, won’t you?

Always FREE and open to the public! No tickets or reservations necessary.