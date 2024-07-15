Picture Book Tips from Behind the Editor’s Desk

Class runs Monday-Tuesday, 9 am-5 pm with a two-hour lunch break, and Wednesday, with one-on-one critiques from 9 am-noon, followed by a program talk at 1 pm: “Not Sticking to the Rules”

Monday and Tuesday experience an interactive workshop covering the basics of children’s book creation, best practices, hooks, rhyming, humor, and rule-breaking with writing exercises and feedback from Frances and fellow students, along with a behind the scenes description about how acquisitions meetings work and the process from submission to publication, all from an industry insider.

Put what you’ve learned to work on Wednesday morning with one-on-one critiques followed by a program talk open to all Hollins students at 1 pm on “Not Sticking to the Rules.”

With this model, you move from 15 hours of instruction (6-9 pm) to the same – 15 hours of instruction, that now includes one-on-one manuscript reviews.

INSTRUCTOR:

Frances Gilbert, VP, editor-in-chief of Doubleday Books for Young Readers

To learn more about each workshop and register, visit hollins.edu/childrenslit-workshops.

QUESTIONS? Contact the graduate programs office at (540) 362-6257 or hugrad@hollins.edu.