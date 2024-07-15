Picture Book Tips from Behind the Editor’s Desk

This workshop will cover the basics of children’s book creation, best practices, hooks, rhyming, humor, rule-breaking, behind the scenes at an acquisitions meeting, and the process from submission to publication, all from an industry insider.

INSTRUCTOR:

Frances Gilbert, VP, editor-in-chief of Doubleday Books for Young Readers

To learn more about each workshop and register, visit hollins.edu/childrenslit-workshops.

QUESTIONS? Contact the graduate programs office at (540) 362-6257 or hugrad@hollins.edu.