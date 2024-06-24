Playwright’s Lab Monday Night Guest Speaker: Cheryl Graeff

Each Monday night on the Waldron Stage of Mill Mountain Theatre, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University presents a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. This week’s guest is:

CHERYL GRAEFF – FACULTY, GUEST SPEAKER, AND FESTIVAL RESPONDENT

Graeff is a proud member of Actor’s Equity and SAG-AFTRA has toured throughout the UK and performed at acclaimed theatres including Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Victory Gardens Theater, Court Theatre, Goodman Theatre, American Theater Company, Kansas City Repertory, Milwaukee Repertory, and The Kennedy Center.

Graeff, a three-time Irene Ryan Regional winner, received her M.F.A. from the University of Iowa where she began teaching actors and continues working with talent of all ages and abilities both privately and at schools including Northwestern University, Columbia College Chicago, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Washington State University, Vagabond School of the Arts, Governors State University, Theater of Western Springs, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Chicago Public Schools.

Graeff is committed to new play development and has been in premier productions including Appropriate by Branden Jacob-Jenkins, Speech and Debate by Stephen Karam, The Whale by Samuel D. Hunter, and I Put the Fear of Mexico in ’em by Matthew Paul Olmos.

Producing work includes the international award-winning TV pilot, The Resentful Angel, as the principal role which now streams on Amazon Prime, internationally recognized web series, It’s You, which she wrote and stars in streaming on Twisted Mirror TV, and featured podcast on SiriusXM Radio: Friends I’m No Longer Friends With.

Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage