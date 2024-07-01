Playwright’s Lab Monday Night Guest Speaker: Nicholas Piper

Each Monday night on the Waldron Stage of Mill Mountain Theatre, the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins presents a talk by a prominent working professional theatre artist. This week’s guest is:

NICHOLAS PIPER: GUEST SPEAKER

Piper is the associate artistic director of Barter Theatre in charge of new play development as well as a director and founding member of Barter’s Resident Acting Company. As the director of Barter’s Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights, he has helped develop dozens of new Appalachian plays that have gone on to full production at Barter as well as theatres across the country. He was recently awarded the AAME award for outstanding contribution to the arts in the region.

Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage