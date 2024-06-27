The Second Biennial Children’s Literature Symposium (Virtual)

Symposium Theme: VALUING

What do we value in our field? How do we define value? This interdisciplinary symposium will reflect on what matters to us and examine the challenges that undermine such values as equity, inclusion, and access to books. We invite explorations of the theme in every sense of the word.

This four-day symposium will be held virtually via Zoom.

Seeking Submissions

Deadline extended to February 19

We seek submissions from authors, illustrators, librarians, publishers, educators, and scholars in any discipline and from any ethnic, gender, or abled identity.

Additional details can be found: Kit Lit at Hollins symposium

Invited keynoters include:

Mitali Perkins, a critically acclaimed Bengali-American author of novels for young readers published by Penguin Random House, Charlesbridge, Candlewick, Little Brown, and Macmillan Children’s Books.

Stephanie Toliver, Assistant Professor, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; scholar and author of Recovering Black Storytelling in Qualitative Research: Endarkened Storywork.

More to come!