Unified Auditions 2024

Unified Local Auditions will be held this year at Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage on June 22 from 12 to 5 pm and June 23 from 1 to 5 pm.

You MUST reserve an audition slot in advance. All Hollins Playwrights Festival casting will be done from these auditions, so in order to be part of that casting pool, you MUST audition. Representatives from local theatres have also been invited to attend for their own casting purposes or to widen their pool of actors. This year, we have representatives from Virginia Children’s Theatre, Exit Pursued by a Bear, and Attic Productions. In the past, we’ve also had representatives from Mill Mountain Theatre, Off The Rails, and Showtimers! Contact Gwyneth Strope (stropegm1@hollins.edu) if you’re interested in representing an organization.

If you would like to audition, prepare a one-minute contemporary monologue (from 1950 to now) that is either comedic or dramatic. Though preferred, you do not have to be memorized. Email us to request a five- minute slot. You may request a time, but in order to have the audition run as efficiently as possible, we will also be assigning times based on availability.

Send your request for an audition slot to Gwyneth Strope (stropegm1@hollins.edu). Please put UNIFIED AUDITIONS in the subject line.

Unless specifically indicated that you would prefer not to be, all auditioners will be listed on the Roanoke Actors and Directors Facebook Page to help facilitate casting of local actors by area theatres throughout the year. Everyone who auditions will also be photographed on the day of the audition by our archive photographer, so that we have both your photograph and a record of what you looked like on the day of the audition.

All requests for audition slots must be received no later than June 12!

If you have any other questions or don’t have email and would still like to audition, please call Gwyneth Strope, the Hollins Theatre producing manager at 540-362-6313. Actors who audition will be entered into our database and may be contacted to be readers or performers in all of our summer events, including lab readings and Overnight Sensations.