× Expand Janet Niewald, Two Trees – Pink Cloud, 2012, oil on linen, courtesy of the artist

All She Surveys highlights 16 mid- to late-career women artists based in Roanoke or a contiguous county.

This intimate group exhibition gives a taste of the work these artists have made and are creating as they are a vital part of our region’s artistic landscape.

The artists featured in this show have never exhibited at the Museum before or have not been featured for some time. The Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to celebrate the artistic visions of these talented women.

Featured artists include: