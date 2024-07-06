BeastLake 5K & Obstacle Course Race

EastLake Community Church invites you to participate in the 6th annual BeastLake 5K sponsored by Crossfit SML on Saturday, July 6, 2024. This year will BIGGER and BETTER than ever with a day full of events! Our race and obstacle course is open to people of all fitness levels, from the first-timer to the hardcore athlete. Choose from one of three events that best suits your fitness level and interests.

All proceeds support Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.