Beer Garden Succulent Terrarium Party

× Expand Let's Party Creatively

Welcome to the Beer Garden Succulent Terrarium event at Twin Creeks Brewing Company! Join us on Sat, Jun 08, 2024 at 2:00 PM for a fun and creative afternoon of crafting your very own succulent terrarium. Sip on delicious craft beers from the brewery while learning how to create a beautiful mini garden to take home. Our expert instructors will guide you through the process, so no green thumb required! Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to enjoy nature, beer, and good company. See you there!

We provide gloves, use of aprons, 3 premium succulents, decorations, sturdy container, succulent soil, care guide, instruction, mini beer cans and a mini beer mug along with decorative pebbles and stones.