$1 from each ticket goes to Ben Folds' charity, Keys For Kids

Keys for Kids is a charitable initiative established by Ben Folds in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Foundation. Its purpose is to provide young people in North Carolina who express an interest in learning to play piano but have limited opportunity the access to appropriate lessons and instrument at little or no cost.

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation.

He's created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

He tours as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, and currently serving as the first ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

A New York Times Best Selling author and podcast host, frequently guest stars in film and TV, and recently earned an Emmy nomination for his composition of a new theme song for a popular Peanuts TV special.

An advocate for the arts, he serves on the Board of the Arts Action Fund, Planet Word and the Nashville Symphony, and has launched a music education initiative for kids in his home state of North Carolina.

