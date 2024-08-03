× Expand Berglund Center

Big Lick Comic Con – Roanoke returns August 3-4th to the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA!

$35.00 EARLY BIRD WEEKEND CELEBRATOR PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Entry to Saturday & Sunday of Big Lick Comic Con – Roanoke

Hologram Laminate Pass & Lanyard

20% off any official merchandise at Big Lick Comic Con

Entry to Celebrator Pre-Party on Saturday, July 13th with giveaways, entertainment, food & more – location to be announced

Early Entry at 10am on Saturday, August 3rd

Dedicated Entry Line on Saturday, August 3rd

Single Day Passes:

Saturday, August 3rd – 11am Entry – Single Day Pass – $17.00 Early Bird Special (3/15/2024-6/5/2024), $19.00 Individual (6/6/2024 – 8/2/2024), $20 Day Of

Sunday, August 4th – Single Day Pass – $16.00 Early Bird Special (03/15/2024- 6/5/2024), $17 after 6/5/2024 and day of

Venue Parking:

Sold by Berglund Center – due to increased attendance this guarantees your parking at the venue – $5 per day or $8 for weekend parking – on sale Friday, March 15th at 10am through venue website and box office. If parking sells out there will be FREE shuttles with increased frequency and service from Elmwood Parking garage 1.1 miles from venue.