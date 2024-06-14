× Expand Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center 2024 Birdies Fore Birdies Flyer

Second Annual Birdies Fore Birdies Golf Tournament

Hidden Valley Country Club

June 14th, 2024 @ 1 p.m. shotgun start

-$1,000,000 Shootout! (3 players from the field will automatically qualify for a chance to take 1 swing at winning 1 million dollars by being the closest to the pin on the 1 of the 3 par 3s that don’t have a car as a prize)

-Hole-in-one Wins a Car!

-$10k Putting Contest!

-$600/Team, $150/individual

-$1,000 Corporate Sponsor Team

Company name and logo will be displayed on our website and social media for the month of June (200k+ people reached monthly, 55k+ followers. Company logo will also be displayed in our June newsletter, registration flyer, and on signage at the event. Also includes 4 forward tees, 4 red tees, 4 drink tickets, lunch for 2 nongolfers, 1 hole sponsorship, and 2 golf cart sponsorships!

-$200/Hole Sponsorship

-$50/Golf Cart Sponsorship

-Lunch & Drinks Provided (BBQ chicken and pork, potato salad, cole slaw, etc…)

-Door prizes for all golfers

-Prizes for closest to the pin & longest drive

-Special appearance from Miss Virginia!

-Registration due by June 1st! (for business sponsorships please register by May 15th)