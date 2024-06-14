Birdies Fore Birdies Golf Tournament
to
Hidden Valley Country Club 2500 Romar Rd, Salem, Virginia
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
2024 Birdies Fore Birdies Flyer
Second Annual Birdies Fore Birdies Golf Tournament
Hidden Valley Country Club
June 14th, 2024 @ 1 p.m. shotgun start
-$1,000,000 Shootout! (3 players from the field will automatically qualify for a chance to take 1 swing at winning 1 million dollars by being the closest to the pin on the 1 of the 3 par 3s that don’t have a car as a prize)
-Hole-in-one Wins a Car!
-$10k Putting Contest!
-$600/Team, $150/individual
-$1,000 Corporate Sponsor Team
Company name and logo will be displayed on our website and social media for the month of June (200k+ people reached monthly, 55k+ followers. Company logo will also be displayed in our June newsletter, registration flyer, and on signage at the event. Also includes 4 forward tees, 4 red tees, 4 drink tickets, lunch for 2 nongolfers, 1 hole sponsorship, and 2 golf cart sponsorships!
-$200/Hole Sponsorship
-$50/Golf Cart Sponsorship
-Lunch & Drinks Provided (BBQ chicken and pork, potato salad, cole slaw, etc…)
-Door prizes for all golfers
-Prizes for closest to the pin & longest drive
-Special appearance from Miss Virginia!
-Registration due by June 1st! (for business sponsorships please register by May 15th)