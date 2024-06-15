BOCO Food Truck Rodeo

× Expand Daleville Summer Concert Series Daleville Town Center

Event by Daleville Town Center! Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. **This is an EXTENDED hours event** 3-9pm, featuring two amazing bands and PHENOMENAL food options!

Committed Food Vendors:

🍔Mountain Grille

https://www.facebook.com/usandmg

🦐Ferguson Family Provisions

https://www.facebook.com/fergusonfamilyprovisions

🌮El Gordo's Kitchen

https://www.facebook.com/elgordoskitchenlyh

🇬🇷Kefi Greek Food with a Passion

https://www.facebook.com/kefigreekfoodwithpassion

🐖Big Daddys BBQ

https://www.facebook.com/bigdaddysbbqroanoke

🥟Empanada Nirvana

https://www.facebook.com/empanadanirvanaroanoke

🍩Grandpa Ike's Mini Donuts

https://www.facebook.com/grandpaikes

🧋The Coffee Bus

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090944266668

🍧Delicia's Gormet Ice

https://www.facebook.com/deliciasgourmetice

🍋The Local Lemon

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555961374102

🌭Hot Dog Cart & More!

Something for everyone!

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, we've got local favorites Five Dollar Shake & Fuzzy Logic at Daleville Town Center! 🎸🎼

The Artists:

https://www.facebook.com/FDShake

https://www.facebook.com/fuzzylogicbandVA

Two great options for local, live music!

Five Dollar Shake plays 3-5pm

Fuzzy Logic plays 6-9pm!

Grab your dad for an early Father's Day and head out for some great food options, entertainment and beer!

Gates & Info:

Open at 3:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry is just $5. Children 12 and under are free. No re-entry.

Seating:

Please bring your own blanket/chair, all bags are subject to search.

The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails, cider and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well.

https://www.facebook.com/pashortdist

Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets