BOCO Food Truck Rodeo
to
Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083
Daleville Summer Concert Series
Daleville Town Center
Event by Daleville Town Center! Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. **This is an EXTENDED hours event** 3-9pm, featuring two amazing bands and PHENOMENAL food options!
Committed Food Vendors:
🍔Mountain Grille
https://www.facebook.com/usandmg
🦐Ferguson Family Provisions
https://www.facebook.com/fergusonfamilyprovisions
🌮El Gordo's Kitchen
https://www.facebook.com/elgordoskitchenlyh
🇬🇷Kefi Greek Food with a Passion
https://www.facebook.com/kefigreekfoodwithpassion
🐖Big Daddys BBQ
https://www.facebook.com/bigdaddysbbqroanoke
🥟Empanada Nirvana
https://www.facebook.com/empanadanirvanaroanoke
🍩Grandpa Ike's Mini Donuts
https://www.facebook.com/grandpaikes
🧋The Coffee Bus
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090944266668
🍧Delicia's Gormet Ice
https://www.facebook.com/deliciasgourmetice
🍋The Local Lemon
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555961374102
🌭Hot Dog Cart & More!
Something for everyone!
Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.
Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, we've got local favorites Five Dollar Shake & Fuzzy Logic at Daleville Town Center! 🎸🎼
The Artists:
https://www.facebook.com/FDShake
https://www.facebook.com/fuzzylogicbandVA
Two great options for local, live music!
Five Dollar Shake plays 3-5pm
Fuzzy Logic plays 6-9pm!
Grab your dad for an early Father's Day and head out for some great food options, entertainment and beer!
Gates & Info:
Open at 3:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry is just $5. Children 12 and under are free. No re-entry.
Seating:
Please bring your own blanket/chair, all bags are subject to search.
The Good Stuff:
Beer, sangria, club cocktails, cider and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well.
https://www.facebook.com/pashortdist
Please No:
weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets