Body Mind Spirit Fest 2024

Join us for three days of Inspired Living at the 12th annual Body Mind Spirit Fest hosted by Unity of Roanoke Valley!

Friday, June 7th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, June 8th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday, June 9th, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Featuring intuitive readers, jewelry, artwork, energy healers, astrologers, Reiki, sound healers, essential oils, a drum circle, guided labyrinth walks, cacao ceremony, Qigong demo, kirtan, and so much more! Friday kicks off the event with the outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro and our featured guest presentation. Our famous Love Offering Metaphysical Book Sale begins on Saturday, plus a full day of inspiring talks. On Sunday, we have a sound immersion and more!

$7.00 a day or $10.00 for a weekend pass

Tickets are sold at the door