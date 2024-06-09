Body Mind Spirit Fest 2024

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join us for three days of Inspired Living at the 12th annual Body Mind Spirit Fest hosted by Unity of Roanoke Valley!

Friday, June 7th, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, June 8th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday, June 9th, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Featuring intuitive readers, jewelry, artwork, energy healers, astrologers, Reiki, sound healers, essential oils, a drum circle, guided labyrinth walks, cacao ceremony, Qigong demo, kirtan, and so much more! Friday kicks off the event with the outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro and our featured guest presentation. Our famous Love Offering Metaphysical Book Sale begins on Saturday, plus a full day of inspiring talks. On Sunday, we have a sound immersion and more!

$7.00 a day or $10.00 for a weekend pass

Tickets are sold at the door

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
5405622200
