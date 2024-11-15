Bonnie Raitt with Special Guest James Hunter

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center is excited to announce Bonnie Raitt is coming to Berglund Center on Friday, November 15th!

Bonnie Raitt is extending the ‘Just Like That…’ tour adding another 30+ dates in the U.S. to the already-robust schedule planned for the first half of 2024. Raitt and her longtime touring band will headline concerts starting in Arizona and Southern California, traveling up the West Coast and finishing up in the Pacific Northwest throughout September and October before heading to the Southeast and Florida in November to wind up the year. These dates will be supported by Special Guest James Hunter.

Many would think Raitt might be eager to rest and take some downtime after headlining 75 concerts in 2022 and another 50 in 2023 spanning the U.S., Australia, the UK, Scotland, Ireland and Canada, in addition to winning three GRAMMY™ Awards at the 65th Annual ceremony last February and an Americana Music Award this past September (making “Just Like That” the first composition to win Song of the Year at both ceremonies).

The fact is, though there are always healthy breaks built into each tour, after a few weeks, Bonnie is itching to get back to what she loves most— traveling and playing live. Luckily her band, crew and the fans feel the same way! To that end, we’ve just put the finishing touches on another leg of the U.S. tour with exciting stops including playing multiple nights at Humphreys in San Diego, The Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA, Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR and the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as well as Bonnie’s first appearance since 2006 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville!

Raitt’s fourth headlining appearance on the award-winning and longest-running music program in television history, Austin City Limits, will debut on PBS and PBS.com on February 24th during ACL’s 49th season. Special guest Sunny War joins Raitt for a unique performance in the episode.

Performing with his band, Special Guest James Hunter known for delivering electrifying live performances with his authentic brand of rhythms and blues, will be supporting Raitt on the entire Fall tour and will also join her earlier in the year starting in Baltimore May 29th and going through June 29th in St Louis. About opening for Bonnie Raitt, Hunter says, "We're very much looking forward to kicking off the night for the great Bonnie Raitt, so bring your dancing shoes and we'll get you warmed up for a memorable evening of live music."

Raitt will begin her tour in late April with singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maia Sharp returning as her Special Guest for the first 8 headlining concerts. Sharp’s latest album, Reckless Thoughts was released in August, 2023 and features singles “Kind,” “Old Dreams” and “She’ll Let Herself Out.”