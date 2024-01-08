× Expand Book No Further

Kick off the new year with Books & Beans Book Club, Monday, Jan 8 at 6:30 pm, at Little Green Hive. We selected a short and intriguing read for the month: American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang - Light-hearted graphic novel that looks at the struggles of a "third-culture" kid,

Read ahead

February 5 - Demon Copperhead (hardcover, paperback) winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction by Southwest Virginia author Barbara Kingsolver. This is a long one, so start early - Get your paperback only at Book No Further.

- (hardcover, paperback) winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction by Southwest Virginia author Barbara Kingsolver. This is a long one, so start early - Get your paperback only at Book No Further. March 4 - Station Eleven (US, UK) by Emily St. John Mandel a post-apocalypse world weeks to flourish.

Books and Beans meets the first Monday of each month at Little Green Hive in 1402 Grandin Rd SW Roanoke for anyone who wants drink good coffee (tea, soda, smoothie, etc.) talk about good books (authors) and meet some interesting people. Books & Beans is a no-guilt book club. Come as you are interested, whether or not you finished the monthly selection.

Don't forget book club discount code BNBBC2024 get's you 10% off all the 2024 picks.