Brad Williams: Tour ‘24 with J.B. Ball

× Expand Berglund Center

Williams’ show offers a fresh perspective on life's quirks, cleverly navigating through his experiences as a little person, relationships, and everyday situations. His humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race consistently win over audiences; proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His high-energy live performances frequently produce standing ovations from audience members, which prompted the late Robin Williams to call him “Prozac with a head.”

Williams has parlayed his live performances into a multitude of stand-up television appearances, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second one, Daddy Issues, which was even more successful than the first. His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. His last groundbreaking special on Netflix, The Degenerates, garnered more huge ratings and rave reviews. Also an accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films, including FX’s Legit, Sam and Cat, Mind of Mencia, Pitboss, a recurring role on the Hulu original show Deadbeat, and memorable roles in a plethora of movies, including Little Evil, produced by Scott Stuber (Ted), as well as the Netflix original Christopher Guest film, Mascots, and most recently Reno 911: It’s A Wonderful Heist.

Ticket Prices: $29.50, $39.50

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:00pm