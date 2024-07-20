Breakfast with the Animals
to
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Join us at the Mill Mountain Zoo for a unique opportunity to have breakfast with the animals. Guests will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and the chance to meet one of the zoo’s education outreach animals. This will be immediately followed by a special chat with zoo educators as they amaze our guests with more fun and educational facts about our animal residents. This intimate experience will allow zoo visitors to learn more about various animals’ diets, behavior, and personalities. Following the chats, there will be a child-focused and parent-assisted craft that will be designed to further foster excitement and knowledge about the featured animals.
Cost per breakfast:
- $30/non-member adult
- $25/member adult
- $25/non-member child
- $20/member child
- $90/non-member family of 4
- $80/member family of 4