Join us at the Mill Mountain Zoo for a unique opportunity to have breakfast with the animals. Guests will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and the chance to meet one of the zoo’s education outreach animals. This will be immediately followed by a special chat with zoo educators as they amaze our guests with more fun and educational facts about our animal residents. This intimate experience will allow zoo visitors to learn more about various animals’ diets, behavior, and personalities. Following the chats, there will be a child-focused and parent-assisted craft that will be designed to further foster excitement and knowledge about the featured animals.

Cost per breakfast: