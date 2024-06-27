Buchanan Community Carnival is OPEN Thursday, June 27th, 2024, Thru Saturday, July 6th, 2024, CLOSED on Sunday, June 30th,

Fire Works will be set off on July 4th and again the final night July 6th, 2024.

Come out and Celebrate Buchanan 70th year of having a Community Carnival.

Great Food, Great Times at a Great Place!!!

T-Shirts will be on sale to Celebrate our 70th anniversary.