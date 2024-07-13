× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!Gates open at 6:00PM.🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Kids 3 and under are free in general admission areas!🚫 No re-entry.💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent a ValleyStar Credit Union chair from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Buckcherry

Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original, and always a good time. BC has been my love, my pain, my passion and I'm so proud of what we have accomplished. I never knew when I started this that dedicating myself to music would be taking on so much responsibility. For a guy who never thought he was going to live past 30 this has been an incredible journey. Our ninth record HELLBOUND marks 22 years since our debut self-titled release and what an amazing roller coaster we have been on. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide - all during a time period when traditional sounding hard rock bands didn't exist - except for Buckcherry. We beat the odds and built our reputation on the live shows, and our "one of a kind" approach to every opportunity.

Through adversity Buckcherry has had its greatest moments and we are having one right now with HELLBOUND I hope you enjoy it, and we will see you at the rock show!!

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

