Budweiser Summer Series: Brantley Gilbert

× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Brantley Gilbert - June 30

Join us in Downtown Roanoke's Elmwood Park as we present Brantley Gilbert at the 2024 Budweiser Summer Series!

Tickets are on sale March 22 at 10:00 a.m. through Etix.

PURCHASE TICKETS

If you're attending the show, please review our Important Show Day Info!

Tickets - $39 per person plus taxes and fees - All general admission

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Brantley Gilbert - 7:30 p.m.

*Please note that tickets will only be sold through Etix. Any tickets from other ticketing agents are not valid and will not be accepted.

About Brantley Gilbert

With a grassroots following millions strong, multi-Platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all his albums, with his music being adopted as the soundtrack to both Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives––rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten father––just as he is. Following his sixth studio album So Help Me God, Gilbert readies a forthcoming project, giving BG Nation the first taste with “Off The Rails,” a revelry inducing anthem that embodies the kind of high energy live show the Georgia native will bring to the Off The Rails Tour this spring and summer. Along with the new track, he’ll perform songs across his discography, which includes back-to-back Platinum albums and seven No. 1 hits: RIAA 7x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide,” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” 2x Platinum “One Hell of An Amen,” Platinum-certified collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town,” and two chart-toppers as a songwriter with CMA Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party.” For additional information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com or follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @BrantleyGilbert and Facebook.com/BrantleyGilbertMusic.