There's the Buffalo!

Used with permission from Alison Wimmer Hatter Artist Alison Hatter's plein art painting is among thirty works inspired by Floyd County's Buffalo Mountain currently on exhibit at the Old Church Gallery.

The pull of Buffalo Mountain extends to generations of adventurers, hikers, naturalists, historians, and artists. Visit the Old Church Gallery at 110 Wilson Street in downtown Floyd, Virginia to delight in an exhibit of artists' visions of "The Buffalo" expressed in glass works, textiles, photographs, and paintings. Hear voices and memories recorded in 1999-2001 interviews with people living around Buffalo Mountain. The Old Church Gallery is the Cultural Arts Museum for Floyd County and is also open on Fridays from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.